Three-alarm Brooklyn fire guts restaurant and apartments

A three-alarm Brooklyn fire on Saturday evening gutted a restaurant and several apartments above it.

Fire Department sources said the blaze ignited at about 10:15 p.m. on May 7 inside the El Divino Rey restaurant at 6808 New Utrecht Ave. in Bensonhurst.

The first arriving FDNY units on the scene observed flames engulfing the first floor, then extending to the second floor and roof area.

More than 130 firefighters operated at the scene, using six hose lines to knock the blaze down. They also tore up the ceilings with hooks to make sure that the fire didn’t extend elsewhere in the building.

No serious injuries were reported, and searches throughout the structure ended with negative results.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control at about 11:35 p.m. The cause of the blaze is now under investigation.