Three bigots sought for shooting Jewish man with BB gun in Brooklyn hate crime

Hate crimes detectives are looking for the public’s help in tracking down three assailants who shot a Jewish man in Brooklyn with a BB gun earlier this month.

Law enforcement sources said the anti-Semitic attack happened at about 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 11 near the corner of Montgomery Street and Albany Avenue in Crown Heights.

The NYPD released footage on Oct. 28 of the incident. The video shows the 23-year-old victim, while wearing traditional Jewish clothing, approaching the intersection when, police said, the three suspects pulled up to the location inside a dark-colored Hyundai Sonata.

According to authorities, one of the perpetrators fired a BB gun at the victim, striking him in the left side of the head. The video shows the victim staggering backward and falling to the sidewalk after taking the shot.

The suspects then fled inside the Hyundai Sonata in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 71st Precinct and EMS units responded to reports of the incident. The victim was treated at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital for a laceration to the left side of his head.

Upon further investigation, the case was presented to the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force for further inquiry.

Video footage recovered from near the scene shows the three suspects walking through the area. The NYPD described each of them as men with medium complexions believed to be between 20 and 30 years of age.

Police said one of the suspects wore a blue sweater and beige pants; the second perpetrator wore a black hooded sweater, black pants and yellow shoes; and the third assailant wore a red hooded sweater, black pants and black-and-white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding the attack or the suspects’ whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.