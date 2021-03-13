Three teens shot, one fatally, as they walked along Brooklyn street: NYPD | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A gunman opened fire on three teenage males as they walked along a Brooklyn street on Saturday morning, leaving one of the victims dead, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the bloodshed occurred at 10:15 a.m. on March 13 at the corner of East 82nd Street and Farragut Road in Canarsie.

Through a preliminary investigation, detectives determined that the three victims — all males, ages 17, 18 and 19 — were walking together northbound along East 82nd Street when the gunman pulled up inside a gray sedan at Farragut Road.

Cops said the unidentified gunman got out of the sedan and began firing at the three victims, injuring each of them. Seconds later, authorities said, the gunman got back inside the vehicle, which sped away eastbound along Farragut Road.

Officers from the 69th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the incident, found the 17-year-old and 18-year-old victims wounded at the scene. The 17-year-old male was shot in the chest, and the 18-year-old had been wounded in the face.

EMS units pronounced the 17-year-old victim dead at the scene. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

Paramedics brought the 18-year-old man to Brookdale University Hospital, where he was listed in critical but stable condition.

Moments later, cops said, police learned that the third victim, the 19-year-old man, arrived at Brookdale Hospital via private means. He’s undergoing treatment there for a gunshot wound to his leg.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police reported.