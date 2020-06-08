Child critically injured after being struck by car in Brooklyn

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A 10-year-old girl is in critical condition as a result of being struck by an SUV on a Brooklyn street Sunday, police say.

The girl, not yet identified, was struck at about 1:50 p.m. on June 7 by a female driver heading northbound on Remsen Avenue at Avenue L in Canarsie. Police from the 69th Precinct said it appeared the girl was crossing the street in the crosswalk when she was hit.

The girl was removed by EMS to Brookdale University Medical Center in critical condition with severe trauma injuries.

Police on the scene tested the driver for intoxication but did not find criminality at this time. The front end of the SUV, a Honda, was heavily crushed from the impact of the small girl.

“She was laying there motionless, the lady was flying down Remsen Avenue. [She] was in rough shape.” Roger Clark, a local resident.

“These people fly up and down Remsen Avenue with very little regard for human life. She looked like she was in a rush and crushed the girl.” Shane Messler, also a local resident.

The crash is under investigation.

In an unrelated crash, on Friday, June 5, at about 3:50 a.m., police from the 69th Precinct responded to a 911 call of a pedestrian struck on Rockaway Parkway approaching Skidmore Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found a 52-year-old man lying on the roadway with severe trauma. EMS rushed to Brookdale University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Further investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad determined a grey 2007 Honda Pilot, driven by a 71-year-old man, struck the victim while traveling southbound on Rockaway Parkway, approaching Skidmore Avenue, hitting the man mid-block.

The driver remained at the scene and the investigation remains ongoing.