Three-year-old girl shot in shoulder on Brooklyn street: cops

Cops in Brooklyn are looking for the suspect who shot a three-year-old girl Friday evening.

Law enforcement sources said the youngster was leaving a day care center with her dad near 127 Riverdale Ave. in Brownsville at about 6:04 p.m. on March 25 when shots rang out.

According to authorities, the girl was hit in the right shoulder. Sources familiar with the investigation said officers from the 73rd Precinct, in responding to the shooting, rushed the child to Maimonides Hospital.

Police said she’s listed in stable condition with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Based on a preliminary investigation, sources familiar with the case said, it’s not believed that the child or her father were the unidentified shooter’s intended targets.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing probe, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.