A firefighter works to pull ceilings during a two alarm fire on Sackman Street in Brooklyn on May 19, 2024.

More than a dozen Brooklyn residents lost their homes after a two-alarm fire ripped through their apartment building early on Sunday morning.

Fire Department sources said the blaze broke out at about 3:45 a.m. on May 19 inside 136 Sackman St. in Ocean Hill.

Members of Battalion 44 arrived on the scene to find heavy fire engulfing all floors of the three-story wood-framed residence. Residents scrambled to get out, taking whatever personal possessions they could in the precious seconds they had to escape danger.

“I only had the chance to grab as little as possible,” one resident said.

About 100 firefighters responded to the inferno. Using three hose lines, the firefighters knocked down the main body of the fire and bring it under control at about 4:45 a.m. Sunday.

One resident was treated for injuries not considered life-threatening.

The FDNY Marshals are now examining the fire’s cause.