Two men wounded in Brooklyn shooting inside apartment building hallway

Two men are recovering at a local hospital after being wounded in a Brooklyn shooting early Friday morning.

Police sources said the victims were shot inside 2016 Regent Place in Flatbush at about 4:35 a.m. on Dec. 31.

Officers from the 70th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found the wounded victims inside a third-floor hallway.

One of the victims, a 34-year-old man, took bullets to his stomach and leg, while the second, a 39-year-old man, was shot in the right armpit.

EMS rushed both victims to Kings County Hospital for treatment of injuries not considered life threatening.

But sources familiar with the investigation said the two victims are being uncooperative with detectives trying to piece together the circumstances leading up to the double shooting.

So far, police have not yet identified a possible motive for the twin shooting, nor have they obtained a description of the suspect(s) responsible.

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information about the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.