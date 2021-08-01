Two men shot dead in less than 20 minutes on Brooklyn streets

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Gunslingers executed two men on the streets of Brooklyn in separate homicides that occurred less than 20 minutes apart on Sunday morning, police reported.

The first killing happened at about 4:26 a.m. on Aug. 1, when Eirvin Monroe, 32, was gunned down at the corner of Ralph and Foster Avenues in Canarsie.

Officers from the 69th Precinct found Monroe, a resident of East 81st Street in Canarsie, shot multiple times in the torso while responding to a 911 call at the location.

Monroe was apparently ambushed by several unidentified suspects as he sat in a vehicle parked at the location, sources familiar with the investigation said. After the perpetrators fired multiple shots at him, they fled the scene to parts unknown.

EMS units rushed Monroe to Brookdale University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

At this point in time, law enforcement sources said, the motive for the shooting remains unknown.

Just as detectives were beginning to work on the Canarsie murder, cops from the 77th Precinct rushed to the scene of another deadly shooting, at the corner of Utica Avenue and Sterling Place in Weeksville, at about 4:49 a.m. Sunday morning.

Upon arrival at the scene, the officers found a 26-year-old man shot in the torso.

Sources familiar with the case said the victim was apparently hit in a drive-by attack, as an unknown gunman inside a dark-colored sedan pulled up to the location and fired multiple rounds.

EMS rushed the victim to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

No arrests have been made in either shooting case. At this time, police do not believe the shootings are connected.

Anyone with information regarding either shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.