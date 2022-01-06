Two suspects flee scene after shooting man in the leg on Brooklyn corner

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured in Brooklyn on Thursday afternoon.

At 1 p.m. on Jan. 6, officers responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot at Dumont Avenue and Euclid Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found a 28-year-old man who had been shot in his left leg.

A spokesperson for the NYPD stated that the victim was inside a vehicle parked at the location when he was shot. The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.

Two unknown men, described as Black and wearing black jackets, were seen fleeing the scene following the shooting. No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.