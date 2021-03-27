Gunman in Brooklyn executes driver in broad daylight as he sat inside car | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

An unidentified shooter executed a 31-year-old man in a hail of bullets as the victim sat inside a parked car in Brooklyn on Saturday afternoon, police reported.

It was the borough’s second deadly shooting — and the fourth incident of gun violence involving injury — in the last 24 hours.

Law enforcement sources said the bloodshed happened at about 12:58 p.m. on March 27 in front of a home on Milford Street near Dumont Avenue in East New York.

Officers from the 75th Precinct, upon responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found the bullet-riddled victim unconscious and unresponsive inside a Nissan sedan. Cops said he had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his head and arms.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police learned that the unidentified victim had been sitting in the vehicle when the unknown perpetrator walked up and began firing. The suspect took off in an unknown direction.

EMS units rushed the victim to Brookdale University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

At this point in the probe, police have not yet ascertained a possible motive for the shooting, or a description of the suspect. Detectives and crime scene investigators were seen Saturday afternoon combing the area around the victim’s car for evidence.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.