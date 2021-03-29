Probes continue in three deadly shootings in Brooklyn this weekend | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police have identified the victim who was gunned down on a Brooklyn street early on Saturday morning — one of three deadly shootings to occur in the borough in a 24-hour timeframe.

Authorities said that Deshawn Herbert, 21, lived on Dumont Avenue, about three blocks away from where he was gunned down in front of an apartment building on Georgia Avenue in East New York at about 3:51 a.m. on March 27.

Police sources said Herbert was walking with several acquaintances along Georgia Avenue when the unidentified shooter appeared and began firing. While Herbert was wounded, cops said, his acquaintances scattered and ran from the scene.

According to law enforcement sources, members of the 75th Precinct and NYPD PSA 2 found the wounded Herbert at the location while responding to a ShotSpotter street sensor system activation. A source familiar with the case said that ShotSpotter detected as many as 12 rounds possibly fired from the location.

Herbert suffered a single gunshot wound to his head, according to police. EMS units rushed him to Brookdale University Hospital, where he later died.

Detectives have not yet ascertained a possible motive for the shooting, or a description of Herbert’s killer. No arrests have been made, thus far, in the ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, cops continue to investigate two other fatal shootings in Brooklyn from over the weekend — one of which occurred in East New York on Saturday afternoon.

Brentley Morgan, 31, was executed while sitting inside a parked Nissan sedan across from his home on Milford Street near Dumont Avenue at around 12:58 p.m. on March 27.

Officers from the 75th Precinct found Morgan shot multiple times in the head and arms. EMS units rushed him to Brookdale Hospital, where he died a short time later.

On Friday night, Raul Cordero was gunned down in front of an apartment building on West 27th Street in Coney Island. He was shot multiple times in the chest and died a short time later at Coney Island Hospital.

Investigations into the Morgan and Cordero murders are also ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the shootings can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.