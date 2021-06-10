Make your choice: Here’s what you need to know about NYC primary early voting

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Early voting for the June 2021 primaries kicks off this weekend for some key races in New York City including mayor, comptroller, public advocate, City Council and borough presidents.

From Saturday, June 12, until Sunday, June 20, voters can go to cast their ballots ahead of the Tuesday, June 22 primary. This year’s primary elections will use ranked choice voting, which allows voters to rank up to five candidates for each city office. The mayor recently used a pizza topping metaphor to explain ranked choice voting. Voting.nyc also put out a helpful video to guide people heading to the polls.

Ranked choice voting will not be used for the Manhattan district attorney race.

During the last year, early voting has proven to be a popular option for voters who were not able to get to the polls on election day. Just last November, over 1 million New Yorkers came out to cast their votes early for the presidential election.

Here is what you should know ahead of early voting.

The Candidates

Visit voting.nyc/meet-the-candidates/2021-races to find out who is running for each of the city offices. The Board of Elections also put out of a list of who is running for each position.

Where to Vote

Early voting is a lot like voting on election day, except the hours are more flexible and there are more opportunities to cast ballots. Find out your early voting site, which often differs from election day sites, at findmypollsite.vote.nyc or by calling 1866-Vote-NYC.

According to the BOE, there are 21 early voting sites in Manhattan, 22 in the Bronx, 32 in Brooklyn, 19 in Queens and 10 on Staten Island.

Here are the days and hours for all early voting locations from June 12 to 20: