Man shot dead in East Harlem during apparent dispute: cops

The suspect who shot a man dead in East Harlem on Sunday night remains at large, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the deadly shooting happened at about 7:38 p.m. on Sept. 18 in front of a grocery store at 238 East 116th St.

Officers from the 25th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call, found Elias Castillo, 29, of 1st Avenue in East Harlem with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

EMS rushed Castillo to Harlem Hospital, where he died a short time later.

Police sources believe Castillo was engaged in a verbal dispute with an unidentified suspect moments before he was shot.

The perpetrator, authorities said, fled in an unknown direction following the shooting.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.