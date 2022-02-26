Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Manhattan

Allegedly drunk man struck by 6 train on East Side: sources

By
0
comments
Posted on
A 55-year-old man was struck by a 6 train on Feb. 26.
Photo by Dean Moses

A 55-year-old man was struck by an Uptown 6 train at the 28th Street Station on the East Side Saturday morning, police sources said.

At 9:44 a.m. on Feb. 26, police received a report of an intoxicated man walking along the train tracks at the 28th Street Station. However, the man had reportedly climbed back onto the platform edge when an incoming 6 train collided with the individual, knocking him back, according to a train operator.

Members of the 13th Precinct and Transit District 4 discovered the individual conscious but also reportedly inebriated. He was rushed via EMS to Bellevue Hospital where he remains in stable condition.

Service was suspended. Photo by Dean Moses

This is but the latest in a slew of subway related injuries that led the MTA to approve a pilot program for installing safety barriers inside stations to protect the public from being struck. Currently three stations are scheduled to serve as guinea pigs for the program: the Third Ave. station on the L line, Times Square on the 7 line, and Sutphin Blvd/JFK on the E line.

This also comes after the MTA reported to have discovered around 29 homeless encampments inside subway tunnels.

It is currently unknown if the individual involved in Saturday’s collision was undomiciled.

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC