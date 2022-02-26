Allegedly drunk man struck by 6 train on East Side: sources

A 55-year-old man was struck by an Uptown 6 train at the 28th Street Station on the East Side Saturday morning, police sources said.

At 9:44 a.m. on Feb. 26, police received a report of an intoxicated man walking along the train tracks at the 28th Street Station. However, the man had reportedly climbed back onto the platform edge when an incoming 6 train collided with the individual, knocking him back, according to a train operator.

Members of the 13th Precinct and Transit District 4 discovered the individual conscious but also reportedly inebriated. He was rushed via EMS to Bellevue Hospital where he remains in stable condition.

This is but the latest in a slew of subway related injuries that led the MTA to approve a pilot program for installing safety barriers inside stations to protect the public from being struck. Currently three stations are scheduled to serve as guinea pigs for the program: the Third Ave. station on the L line, Times Square on the 7 line, and Sutphin Blvd/JFK on the E line.

This also comes after the MTA reported to have discovered around 29 homeless encampments inside subway tunnels.

It is currently unknown if the individual involved in Saturday’s collision was undomiciled.