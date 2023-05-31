Manhattan man indicted for brutal East Harlem stranger rape: DA

A Manhattan man who allegedly attacked, robbed and then raped a 21-year-old woman who was walking to a subway station in East Harlem earlier this year has been indicted, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Geovanni Romero Gonzales, 26, who has been charged with rape in the first degree and other crimes, allegedly followed the victim at around 1:45 a.m. on March 8 as the woman was in East Harlem on her way to the subway.

Romero Gonzales, according to authorities, allegedly yelled out to the victim, pretending to know her.

He then followed the 21-year-old and caught up with her at the corner of East 111th Street and 3rd Avenue, where he allegedly stole her phone and bank cards, and pulled her to the ground. Romero Gonzales, according to court documents, then pinned her face-down on the hood of a parked car and raped her.

Eventually, the woman was able to escape, but Romero Gonzales fled the scene before the victim called 911, according to authorities. NYPD detectives, however, tracked down Romero Gonzales and arrested him the following day.

“Public safety means not having to fear a simple walk to the subway,” said Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L Bragg in a statement.

“I thank the NYPD for its quick work tracking down this suspect and making an arrest on these deeply disturbing allegations.”