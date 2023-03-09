Albert’s bar opens to revive craft cocktail culture in Midtown

A nostalgic new bar bringing reimagined classic cocktails opens March 9 at 140 East 41st St. in Midtown, just a two-minute walk from the Chrysler Building and Grand Central Terminal.

From the team Sleeping Giant NY that created a family of craft cocktail bars – such as The Penrose, Bua, The Spaniard and The Bonnie – comes Albert’s Bar, serving thoughtfully layered cocktails and food items.

Designed by Manhattan-based design firm Parts and Labor, Albert’s was created with a look that pays homage to old-world quality and ambiance to evoke post-prohibition venues. It is a dual height, airy space looking out to East 41st Street with a large central bar, surrounding banquettes and gallery seating above, making it similar to a theater, which lends itself to people watching, according to Danu Kennedy, partner at Parts and Labor.

“We have had our eye on the Grand Central area for years, and finally secured this beautiful space,” said Albert’s partner Ruairi Curtin. “Our goal is to bring unpretentious hospitality to what was once a neighborhood of legendary New York bars.”

Bar goers can expect drinks and food that take you back to the 1950s era with a modern perspective.

“Timelessness is paramount to everything at Albert’s,” said Curtin.

Partner Pete Vasconcellos’ has curated a list of cocktails and mocktails, so everyone can drink together.

A signature will be the Albert’s Gibson, made with blanc and dry vermouth, gin, a splash of manzanilla sherry and a house pickled onion. Set pieces will include the house hit Jimmy the Gent; the Itty Bitty Pretty made with vodka, basil, Cocchi Americano, lemon and honey; and Emmanuelle No. 6, an answer to a pornstar martini, made with clarified passionfruit.

Albert’s menu will also consist of Manhattans, Negroni variations, espresso martinis, rotating seasonal gin and tonics and recent innovations like clarified, milk-washed scotch and house-made coffee bitters that will layer into cocktails.

“With all that deft cocktail talk, it’s worth a mention that we’re going to carry frosty mugs of pilsner on draft,” said Vasconcellos. “We love our fancy drinks, but all of our bars also carry plenty of affordable, approachable options.”

Jilly’s Spritz, a fragrant blend of Aperol, pamplemousse, bergamot and sparkling wine, named after the famed Frank Sinatra midtown hangout Jilly’s Saloon, will be served on draft.

Chef Nick Testa’s food menu includes oysters, popcorn monkfish, a crispy pork chop with apple chutney, and an Albert’s Double Deluxe burger.

For more information and to view the full menus, visit albertsbar.com.