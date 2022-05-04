Big Apple Buzz | Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez hit the town, Katie Holmes’ new beau, Janet Jackson selling apartment and more

On May 1, billionaire Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez enjoyed a whirlwind day of fun in the Big Apple.

During the day, the couple was spotted shopping at Brunello Cucinelli in SoHo. From there, according to the Daily Mail, the founder of Amazon and his helicopter reporter main squeeze had dinner with his parents, Miguel and Jacklyn, at popular celebrity restaurant Emilio’s Ballato on East Houston Street.

Later that evening, according to Guest of A Guest, Bezos and Sanchez joined a megawatt of star power at a birthday party for author/Prince of Fashion Derek Blasberg at the newly re-opened Hotel Chelsea. Celebs at the bash, which was hosted by Moda Operandi’s Lauren Santo Domingo, included Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Seinfeld, Amy Schumer and Naomi Campbell…….

There is a new man in Katie Holmes‘ life. According to People, the former Mrs. Tom Cruise was spotted walking hand-in-hand through Central Park with her new boyfriend, Bobby Wooten III.

The couple shared a romantic kiss while they were in the park. Reports say that Wooten, is a Grammy- nominated music composer and producer from Chicago, Illinois. He has performed and recorded music with celebrities who include Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Hudson, and Rick Ross.

He also portrayed a bassist in David Byrne‘s Broadway musical American Utopia, which closed April 3, 2022……..

Big Apple Buzz was among the first outlets to report that George Clooney‘s wife, Amal Clooney, arrived in NYC on April 26. Since then, the human rights attorney has taken the town by storm, giving New Yorkers a fashion show every time she steps out.

On April 29, Harper’s Bazaar, reported that Amal took “a walk on the wild side” wearing a leopard print coat, black leggings and black Christian Louboutin boots. Amal’s activities in the Big Apple included speaking to the United Nations Security Council about human rights abuses occurring during the Russian-Ukranian war.

According to Yahoo! News, Amal told the audience at a meeting on April 27: “Ukraine is, today, a slaughterhouse right in the heart of Europe. Putin’s aggressive war is so outrageous that even after repeated warning from the U.S. and Russia’s long criminal record, Ukrainians couldn’t believe that this could happen.”……..

Janet Jackson has put her apartment in Trump International Hotel on the market for $8.99 million, according to multiple reports.

The superstar songstress reportedly purchased apartment 34A at 1 Central Park West for $2.8 million back in 1998. Jackson told the Wall Street Journal, “Whenever entering my apartment of 25 years, I always treasured my home’s wonderful location and the breathtaking views that capture the magic and excitement of New York. Stepping through its threshold instantly made me feel so tranquil and at peace – so many memories.”

Sources say Jackson has not been in the apartment since 2019, before the onset of the pandemic. Jackson also has a condominium in the same building in Beverly Hills, California that her sister La Toya Jackson lives in, and a home in London, England…..

We hear

Following the opening night of Mr. Saturday Night starring Billy Crystal, the Tony and Emmy Award-winning comedian, took family members who included his wife Janice and aunt, Roz Gilbert, for an intimate dinner at the Dream Hotel. In the Broadway show, now running at the Nederlander Theater, Crystal stars as Buddy Young, Jr., “an outrageous and outspoken comedian who found fame in the early days of television.”……..

The 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway were handed out on May 1 to recipients in 16 categories, with two honorary awards also bestowed.

Returning to a live, in-person ceremony for the first time in three years, the Awards were distributed in a ceremony at NYU Skirball hosted by three pairs of of stars from stage and screen, Jared Grimes (Broadway’s “Funny Girl”) and Jeff Hiller (HBO’s “Somebody Somewhere”), Krystal Rodriguez and Jelani Alladin (“Hercules”), and Jennifer Simard and Christopher Sieber (“Company”). The Lucille Lortel Awards are produced by the off-Broadway League and Lucille Lortel Theater, with additional support provided by TDF………

Isabelle Bscher’s Galerie Gmurzynska will exhibit work by artist Anh Duong alongside pieces by Wifredo Lam and Otto Piene at TEFAF New York at the Park Avenue Armory from May 6-10. Works on display include Venus et Amour, Summer 1918 by Pablo Picasso, Licht Sirene (Light Siren), 1959/1560 by Otto Piene, The Gentlewoman or the Aggravation of our Incoherences, 2022 by Anh Duong………

Sightings

Vanessa Hudgens, co-host of Vogue’s official red carpet live stream at the 2022 Met Gala, at Anna Wintour‘s private pre-Met Gala dinner on May 1……

Being Mary Jane actress Gabrielle Union and NBA legend Dwayne Wade on their way to dinner in Manhattan on April 30…….

Jason Ralph and Rachel Brosnahan at the opening night of the new Broadway play Potus at the Shubert Theater on May 1………

Real Housewives of New York City star Luann De Lesseps at the closing night of her cabaret at Feinstein’s 54 Below with Leah McSweeney and Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon on April 30……….