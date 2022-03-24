WATCH: Curious cat burglar gets inside Museum of Sex gift shop, steals T-shirts

Police released video footage Wednesday night of the curious cat burglar who got lucky on St. Patrick’s Day by breaking into the Museum of Sex gift shop to steal merchandise.

Law enforcement sources said the erotic escapade occurred at 11:26 a.m. on the morning of March 17 at the cultural institution dedicated to the love of sexuality, at 233 5th Ave., just north of Madison Square Park.

According to authorities, the pilferer penetrated the establishment through a partially-secured front door; the museum opens to the public on Thursdays at 1 p.m.

Armed with what appeared to be a Dunkin’ Donuts iced coffee, the video shows the salacious suspect picking up a white Museum of Sex T-shirt, then wandering around the gift shop area.

He’s shown, at one point, gazing at a scantily clad mannequin and a display shelf full of erotic souvenirs — apparently a bit overwhelmed by the scene.

Police said the crook took off with two Museum of Sex T-shirts, valued at $60 combined, and fled the scene on foot.

The break-in was later reported to the 13th Precinct.

As shown in the security footage, the bespectacled suspect had dark hair and wore a maroon-colored hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans while carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.