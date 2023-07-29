Harlem shooter sought for gunning down man at apartment building

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police in Harlem are looking for the shooter who gunned down a man at an apartment building on Friday night.

Law enforcement sources said the homicide happened at about 9:04 p.m. on July 28 at 200 West 147th St.

Officers from the 32nd Precinct initially responded to the location after receiving a 911 call about shots fired — but the victim was not there by the time they arrived.

Instead, authorities said, they learned that the victim had been taken by private means to Harlem Hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Police said the victim, whose identity has been withheld pending family notification, suffered at least one gunshot wound to his torso.

The circumstances surrounding the deadly shooting are unknown, police sources said Saturday morning. A suspect description was not available at that time.

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding the deadly shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

The most recent CompStat report showed that through July 23, the 32nd Precinct had tallied 15 shootings and 17 victims year-to-date — down from the 19 shootings and 23 victims reported at the same point in 2022. Murders had slightly decreased, from 6 to 5.