Here are some things to do in Manhattan from Nov. 18-26

Thursday, Nov. 18

Jazzmeia Horn’s Performance at Joe’s Pub– Enjoy a performance by Jazzmeia Horn as she performs her first big-band effort, Dear Love. Horn is an award-winning vocalist known for songs of personal relevance and social message. She has released two albums including A Social Call and Love and Liberation. Both received a Grammy nomination. She is one of the few black female vocalists who have written and fronted a big band album in its entirety.

Visit Greg’s Trees first and largest Christmas tree stand– Greg’s Trees has been providing New Yorkers with Christmas trees for 36 years. Every year, Greg’s transforms parks and beer gardens into winter wonderlands with decorations, hand-painted holiday character cutouts, wreath-making stations and a giant sleigh. This year, Greg’s Trees can be found at Domino Park. This new location will be his largest ever with thousands of trees coming in to be sold to families across the boroughs. Stands will also open on the Lower East Side at ABC Playground, in Park Slope at Greenwood Beer Garden, McCarren Park and at The Springs in Greenpoint starting on Thanksgiving Eve. For more information, visit www.gregstrees.com

Friday, Nov. 19

THEATERLAB presents MOTHERS MYTHS MONSTERS: Matrophobia– Enjoy a performance from Theaterlab as it presents the 2021 edition of its series MOTHERS MYTHS MONSTERS, a female artist-led residency presenting short works focused on the figure of the Mother. This year’s project, curated by dancer-choreographer Stefanie Nelson, addresses the fear of becoming like one’s own mother, featuring pieces by Maya Orchin, Boris Willis, and Maria Takeuchi (ÉMU). $10. 6:00 p.m. 357 W 36th St, 3rd floor, NYC, 10018. Shows run through Nov. 21.

Visit the IT’SUGAR pop-up– IT’SUGAR, one of the largest specialty candy retailers in North America, set up shop in Macy’s flagship store in New York City. Customers will find thousands of confections, over-the-top indulgences and fun candy themed gifts. The IT’SUGAR pop up store is located inside Macy’s Herald Square, next to the Starbucks on the mezzanine floor of the department store. 151 W. 34th Street, New York, NY. For store hours visit: https://l.macys.com/new-york-ny.

Saturday Nov. 20

Dine at Aperitivo– Dine at Italy’s Aperitivo, a new Upper East Side restaurant. Between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. the restaurant transforms into a bar with a signature bar menu and samples of complimentary food. Signature dishes include appetizers such as fritto miso and baked clams, oven-baked, thin-crust pizzas and signature house-made pastas. Hours vary. 14 E 60th Street, New York, New York.

NYC art exhibit ‘Sensory Play: Please Do Touch The Art’– Visit this exhibition by artist Dan Lam. It’s made of kinetic sand and invites guests to touch, feel, play and mold the installations. The exhibit showcases the aspects of sensory play, both as a creative outlet and stress-reliever. The exhibit is open through Nov. 21. Free to the public and open to all ages with ticket reservation. Waterfall Mansion and Gallery / 170 E. 80th Street

Sunday, Nov 21

Visit two new exhibitions at MoMA– View Sophie Taeuber-Arp: Living Abstraction which explores the artist’s interdisciplinary approach to abstraction through 300 works assembled from over 50 public and private collections in Europe and the U.S. The works include textiles, beadwork, polychrome marionettes, architectural and interior designs, stained glass windows, works on paper, paintings, and relief sculptures. This exhibition is on view through March 12. Also on display is Joseph E. Yoakum: What I Saw, an exhibition composed of over 100 idiosyncratic and poetic landscape drawings by Yoakum that depict the places the artist travelled to over the course of his life. This exhibition is on view through March 19. The Museum of Modern Art located at 11 West 53 Street between Fifth and Sixth Avenues. Ticket prices and hours vary. Visit moma.org for more information.

Order in with NYC’s Sushi Restaurant Bentos– Enjoy an expertly prepared chef-made sushi bowl – known as chirashi – filled with rice, vegetables, and sashimi from your home. Bentos focuses on offering fresh take-out and delivery. All chirashi bowls are customizable and made-to-order with locally sourced ingredients and ingredients imported from Japan. Bowls: $18-$24. Hours vary. Located at 315 Fifth Avenue (entrance on East 32 Street) the restaurant is also open for dine-in.

Monday, Nov. 22

Dine at HipCityVeg in Union Square– Entering the New York market for the first time, this popular, plant-based fast casual restaurant opened in Union Square at the beginning of November. Enjoy comfort foods like burgers, shakes and fries- all plant based. Hours vary. 28 E 12th Street, New York, New York.

An Evening of Poetry with Milkweed Editions– Enjoy an evening of poetry featuring Milkweed Editions’ authors Michael Bazzett, Michael Kleber-Diggs, Wayne Miller and Devon Walker-Figueroa as they present their new. Free. 7 p.m. McNally Jackson Virtual Event. Register at https://www.mcnallyjackson.com/event/evening-poetry-milkweed-editions

Tuesday, Nov. 23

4th Annual Anti-Holiday Pop-Up Naughty or Nice– This Lower East Side bar and lounge, The Skinny, will be decked out in floor-to-ceiling, over-the-top Christmas decor and will include interactive games and a calendar full of surprises. Enjoy burlesque performances, holiday-inspired food and cocktails and live music. This pop-up will be open through January. No cost to enter. Hours: Monday-Wednesday 4 p.m. to 4 a.m., Thursday from 2 p.m. to 4 a.m. and Friday-Sunday 12 p.m. to 4 a.m. Location: 174 Orchard St For more information visit: https://www.theskinny-nyc.com

Wednesday, Nov. 24

Joshua Bell Performs Beethoven- Attend a night of music and performance. Joshua Bell is the soloist in Beethoven’s sublime Violin Concerto, a composition of dramatic emotional scope. Ticket prices vary. 7:30 p.m. Alice Tully Hall. 1941 Broadway at, W 65th St, New York, NY

Thursday, Nov. 25

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade– Enjoy an array of balloons, floats and live performances during the 95th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Watch from the streets or on NBC. Visit https://www.macys.com/social/parade/ for information on the parade route and line-up. 9 a.m. to noon.

Spend Thanksgiving at Cathédrale– Dine at Cathédrale for Thanksgiving. Seasonal specialty items for the holiday will be served along with some of the restaurant’s French-Mediterranean menu classics. Located within Moxy East Village. Reservations are available online. Prices vary. For more information visit: https://moxyeastvillage.com/cathedrale/

Spend Thanksgiving at Benjamin Steakhouse– Enjoy seasonal specialty items for the holiday, along with steak house classics. Benjamin Restaurant Group’s if offering pre-fixe menu options at all four of its locations: Benjamin Steakhouse NYC (52 E 41st St, New York, NY 10017) and White Plains (610 Hartsdale Rd, White Plains, NY 10607), Benjamin Prime (23 E 40th St, New York, NY 10016) and The Sea Fire Grill (158 E 48th St, New York, NY 10017). Prices vary. For more information visit: https://benjaminsteakhouse.com/

The Standard, East Village Thanksgiving meal- Enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving three-course meal served family style. The meal will be prepared by the property’s new executive chef, David Gross. $85 per person. The meal is available for purchase and can be enjoyed either at the street-side Café Standard or The Garden. 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 26

View the Broadway snow globes in Times Square- This year, the popular snow globes portray scenes inspired by Broadway shows Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations, Dear Evan Hansen, The Lion King and Wicked. The Times Square Alliance installation, curated in partnership with Serino Coyne will be on display through December in the Broadway Plaza between 45th and 46th Streets.