‘Everybody need a helping hand’: This homeless hairstylist in Manhattan cuts the hair of other unhoused New Yorkers

Tony Esquions Gonzalez Jr. has little else to his name other than a small encampment and a set of clippers — but the unhoused hairdresser in the Garment District is helping other unhoused New Yorkers one snip at a time.

Gonzalez Jr. donates his time and skills to fellow homeless New Yorkers by cutting their hair. He has been living on the street sporadically since he was a teenager and has even spent time behind bars — but despite enduring his arduous life, the street homeless stylist says he endeavors to keep a positive outlook on life.

His altruistic work with the city’s most vulnerable has helped him maintain a sense of humility and appreciation for the kindness of others.

“We tend to forget who we are,” Gonzalez told amNewYork Metro, from a deck chair. “It’s all about interacting with people and practicing certain exercises of communication, lifestyle, and perceiving how to approach people.”

Through this positive mindset, Gonzalez opens up his small patch concrete to those like him who struggle with the world as it is and offers them a brief respite.

Through an electronic razor powered by a portable charger and other meager tools of the trade, he gives those living in hardship a sense of normalcy, even if only for a few minutes.

“I know what they are going through, what everybody is going through. We are all going through the same thing. Everybody needs a helping hand, you know?” Gonzalez said.

Although he has very little himself, the makeshift barber says he offers a seat at the foot of his encampment and trims those in need without asking for anything in return. He says he knows what something as simple as a haircut can do for self-confidence and to aid in important milestones such as job interviews.

“Today he may need a pair of sneakers to look good for a job or he needs a haircut because he is going out over here. Every day it changes the help that you need,” Gonzalez said.

Candidly, Gonzalez told amNewYork Metro that he learned his artistry while in prison in 2013. Cuffed for robbery, he spent the time inside learning what he could use outside.

“I learned how to dye my hair,” Gonzalez said. “I spent six months here, six months there.”

The homeless haircutter says he offers his services to whoever may be in need without asking anything in return — regardless if they are sleeping rough or a migrant.

“I’m a person that doesn’t ask too many questions unless the person says it himself. We should know from one human being to another that there are certain times to ask the questions and certain times for them to be said,” Gonzalez said.

Note: The exact location of Gonzalez’s encampment has been left intentionally ambiguous in order to maintain his safety and privacy.