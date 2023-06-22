Lower East Side construction worker falls, gets wedged between two buildings: FDNY

Fire Department personnel respond to a Broome Street location on the Lower East Side after a construction worker became trapped on June 22, 2023.

Firefighters on the Lower East Side worked quickly to rescue a construction worker who fell and became wedged between two buildings on Thursday morning.

The hard hat became trapped after apparently falling some 30 feet at 165 Broome St. at about 9:09 a.m. on June 22, according to Battalion Chief John Leberock of the FDNY.

Using jackhammers and specialized saws, Leberock explained, firefighters smashed through a concrete wall, finally breaching it about a half-hour after their initial response in order to reach the worker.

Once they got through the breach, Division Chief Mark Bonilla of EMS Special Operations explained, they were able to send in a rescue paramedic to begin administering patient care.

Despite the fall and becoming wedged between the buildings, Bonilla said, “the victim was awake and talking to us the entire time.” It’s not immediately clear how the worker had fallen.

After stabilizing the worker, EMS pulled him out and rushed him to a local hospital for injuries not considered life-threatening. Despite having fallen and becoming trapped, Bonilla noted, the only complaint the hard hat had was pain to his head.

The investigation remains ongoing.