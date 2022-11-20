Lower Manhattan brutes sought for robbing, assaulting men on E train

Transit detectives in Lower Manhattan are looking for two brutes who attacked and robbed two men on board an E train over the weekend.

The NYPD released on Saturday night an image of the suspects behind the robbery that occurred on board a Brooklyn-bound E train approaching the Canal Street station at about 8:45 p.m. on Friday night, Nov. 18.

According to law enforcement sources, the two victims, ages 21 and 25, were moving through the train when the perpetrators approached them, demanded their property and made verbal threats to harm them.

Seconds later, cops said, the crooks forcibly removed the victims’ cellphones. Adding insult to injury, authorities reported, the brutes shoved the 21-year-old man to the floor of the train car, then kicked him about the head.

Police said the suspects also took a bag the fallen victim had been holding, which contained a wallet, then got off at the Canal Street station and fled to the street above.

The incident was reported to the 1st Precinct and NYPD Transit District 2. Sources said the 21-year-old man suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention; the 25-year-old victim was not physically harmed.

The image that police provided shows the two thieves crossing through a turnstile. One of the suspects wore a white hooded sweatshirt, a dark ski mask, a black jacket, and white pants while carrying a brown leather bag.

The other perpetrator wore a blue jacket over a red hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.