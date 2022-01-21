Man slashes victim during argument on the street at Chelsea/West Village border

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Cops are looking for a suspect who slashed a man during an argument on a street at the Chelsea/West Village border.

According to police, at 12:35 p.m. on Jan. 2 a 51-year-old man was walking in front of 154 West 14th Street when an unknown man bumped into him. The two began to argue and the unknown man pulled out a knife and slashed the victim.

The suspect then fled the scene on foot southbound on 7th Avenue. The victim suffered a laceration to his arm and was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a man in his 30s with a dark complexion, black hair and standing 5 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a black coat, black pants, black boots, black sweater, multicolor scarf, white hat and carrying a dark-colored book bag.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.