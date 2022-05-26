Man stabbed in broad daylight on Upper East Side street

The NYPD is investigating a stabbing that left a man injured on the Upper East Side on Thursday.

At 2:13 p.m. on May 26, police responded to a 911 call regarding a man stabbed in the arm in the vicinity of 3rd Avenue and East 63rd Street. Upon their arrival, officers found a man had been stabbed multiple times at the location.

“I have a son who literally goes to school across the street, this is too close to home — especially after what happened in Texas,” said Leyla Cole, who lives in the area.

“I don’t feel safe walking down the street anymore, I haven’t been on the subway in 3 years. People are crazy,” a senior local said.

A report on Citizen indicated that a suspect fled the scene on 3rd Avenue. At this time, further details could not be confirmed by police. The investigation is ongoing.