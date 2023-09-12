Man stabbed in the East Village by skateboarder: cops

A man was stabbed in the East Village early Tuesday morning after some kind of altercation, police said.

A 40-year-old man was stabbed in the ribs in the East Village early Tuesday morning following an altercation with a man on a skateboard, police said.

The victim was stabbed with an unknown edged object in the vicinity of Avenue A and East 9th Street at around 6:10 a.m., according to cops. The man’s ribs were punctured, leaving him bleeding profusely. EMS rushed the victim to Bellevue hospital where he is expected to survive.

The stabbing took place by an apartment building at 131 Avenue A, and residents were forced to tiptoe around a puddle of blood while entering and exiting the building Tuesday morning.

Police said that the perpetrator apparently fled the scene on a skateboard. It is unclear what led to the altercation.

The sidewalk Tuesday morning had been cordoned-off to all, with the exception of residents, as police investigate.

