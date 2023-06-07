70-year-old woman struck and killed by MTA bus in Greenwich Village

Police are investigating after a 70-year-old woman was struck and killed by an MTA bus near Union Square on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police sources, the woman was crossing the street at around 1 p.m. on 13th Street and Broadway when she was fatally hit by a southbound SIM4C bus. The woman was dragged several feet by the vehicle and was killed instantly. She sustained severe head trauma, and her leg was detached, sources said.

According to an eyewitness Aaron Sepulveda, the woman attempted to make it across the street before the traffic light turned red but was ultimately struck.

“Body parts went flying everywhere. It is definitely traumatizing for everyone on the bus. They all ran off the bus. They were screaming, crying—real emotional situation,” Sepulveda said. “There was no helping her. She was gone.”

Police said that the bus driver remained on the scene. The NYPD Highway District Collision squad is investing.