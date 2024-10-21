The Vessel at Hudson Yards has finally reopened to the public after three years.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The Vessel at Hudson Yards has reopened to the public, now outfitted with suicide netting to prevent the rash of jumps that forced its closure three years ago.

The 150-foot honeycomb-shaped structure designed by Thomas Heatherwick, the centerpiece of the city’s biggest real estate development of the twenty-first century, welcomed guests back to climb the stairs on Monday for the first time since 2021. The popular tourist attraction had closed after just two years in operation following four separate suicides.

The Vessel now boasts floor-to-ceiling steel mesh netting at all edges of its lower two decks and much of its upper decks. The top level can no longer be accessed because the steel mesh cannot be secured on only one end, says the Related Companies, the big real estate developer responsible for Hudson Yards which oversees the Vessel.

“Vessel is an iconic New York City experience that was always designed to be entered and explored — there is overwhelming demand from the public to do that,” said Jeff T. Blau, CEO of Related, in a statement. “Not a day goes by that we don’t have visitors walking up to our staff asking where they can buy tickets and when it will reopen — that interest hasn’t diminished during the time we’ve been closed and we’re excited to welcome guests from all around the world back to Vessel with additional safety measures in place.”

The Vessel is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Tickets are $10 for general admission and free for children under 5, while New York City residents can book free tickets on Thursdays.

If you or a loved one are having thoughts of suicide, you are not alone. Call or text 988 for a free, confidential consultation with a mental health professional.