PHOTOS: Bravest honored at annual FDNY Medal Day Ceremony

Mayor Eric Adams and acting New York City Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh honored FDNY’s bravest Wednesday for their life-saving work throughout 2021.

The lawn of City Hall was transformed into a ceremonial stage for the annual FDNY Medal Day Ceremony. An ocean of chairs occupied by excited family members and colleagues sat in the shadow of the government building.

The ceremony saw medals presented to FDNY firefighters, paramedics, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), fire marshals, and fire and emergency medical services (EMS) officers.

“I am proud to honor New York’s Bravest today for their tremendous acts of valor and bravery protecting our city,” said Mayor Adams. “When we needed heroes, the men and women of the FDNY answered the call, putting their lives on the line to keep New Yorkers safe. On behalf of 8.8 million New Yorkers, thank you to the firefighters, paramedics, EMTs, fire marshals, and all of the FDNY members who run towards danger instead of away from it every day to protect our city.”

Acting Fire Commissioner Kavanagh shared her pride to honor the men and women whose steadfast dedication to aiding others saved countless lives. The individuals who walk through fire to save members of the community.

“Our medal recipients represent the very best of the FDNY and demonstrate the strength of the pillars on which the FDNY stands — bravery, dedication, and service,” said Acting Fire Commissioner Kavanagh. “When called to act, they did not hesitate. When they heard cries for help, when people were trapped by flames and smoke, and when New Yorkers were in dire need of medical care, they pushed forward and saved lives.”