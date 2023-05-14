Man takes fatal jump off Manhattan Bridge, landing on FDR Drive: cops

A man took a fatal plunge Sunday morning off the Manhattan Bridge, landing on the FDR Drive roadway below, police confirmed.

Police sources said they rushed to the Manhattan Bridge at around 10:08 a.m. on May 14 after eyewitnesses reported that they spotted a man climbing atop the bridge’s pedestrian walkway.

Unfortunately, NYPD sources state the man apparently hurled himself from the elevated structure and died when he landed on the southbound roadway of the FDR Drive.

The man was pronounced dead; police have yet to release his identity. No one else was reported injured, and no criminality is suspected, authorities said.

The tragedy is continuing to cause traffic delays while multiple police units remain at the scene.

If your life or someone else’s is in imminent danger, please call 911. If you are in crisis and need immediate help, please call: 988. New York State has partnered with Crisis Text Line, an anonymous texting service available 24/7. Starting a conversation is easy. Text GOT5 to 741741.