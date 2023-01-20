Teen stabbed outside of high school in Lower Manhattan: cops

Police are searching Lower Manhattan for a knife-wielding man after a teen was reportedly stabbed in the back Friday afternoon right outside of a high school, police said.

According to police sources, an 18-year-old male was stabbed in the back outside of M458 Forsyth Satellite Academy located at 198 Forsyth Street at approximately 2:50 p.m. The victim was rushed to Bellevue Hospital where he is expected to make a full recovery.

A police source on the scene told amNewYork Metro that the teen was originally unaware that he had been stabbed until a friend pointed out the blood. The source also reported that the attack left “a lot of blood.”

As officers from the 5th Precinct taped off the area, teachers could be seen whisking pupils out of the school and away from the crime scene.

The suspect is described as a 20-year-old man with a dark complexion and a beard, wearing a black jacket and dark jeans. According to sources familiar with the matter, it isn’t clear whether the incident involved students attending the school.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.