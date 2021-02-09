VIDEO: Brutes in Midtown caught on camera beating deliveryman during robbery | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cops released on Tuesday morning video footage of two brutes as they attacked a helpless deliveryman in Midtown and robbed him last month.

The pair punched around the 43-year-old man as he attempted to make a delivery at the corner of 7th Avenue and West 54th Street at about 2:45 a.m. on Jan. 2, police reported.

As shown in the footage, the suspects backed the victim against a wrought iron gate. Seconds later, one of the brutes took a swing, throwing a right fist against the deliveryman’s face.

Law enforcement sources said the two thieves punched and kicked the delivery worker about the body, then forcibly removed his cellphone and a wallet containing $300 in cash.

After taking the victim’s property, cops said, the pair took off on foot in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the Midtown North Precinct. Police said the victim sought treatment on his own at a local hospital for fractured ribs.

Police did not provide physical descriptions of the perpetrators. In the footage, one crook wore a black hat, a white surgical mask, a red jacket and tan trousers; his partner wore a gray hooded sweatshirt, a white surgical mask, a black jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.