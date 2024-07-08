‘Kill him’: Kips Bay locals pummel man who allegedly killed woman and tossed her body in trash

Kips Bay locals brutally beat Monday the man accused of killing a woman and dumping her body in the trash as he was taken into custody.

It began with a round of applause and ended with street justice.

Kips Bay locals brutally beat the man Monday accused of killing a woman and dumping her body in the trash as he was being taken into custody.

Nicole Williams, the mother of 31-year-old female Yazmeen Williams, who was shot in the head and dumped in the trash on Friday, clapped when police detectives arrived at the NYCHA Strauss Houses located at 224-226 East 28th St. at around 5:17 p.m.

“They are going to get him,” Williams said of the alleged murderer. “She was an angel. She was alive. And she’s gonna always shine. She’s gonna live with me forever.”

According to residents of the NYCHA complex, cops flooded the building’s 9th floor and apprehended the wheelchair-bound Chad Irish, 55, who allegedly killed the young woman. According to sources, Irish, who goes by the street name “Fifty,” has a criminal history for robbery — which he is out on parole for — and attempted murder.

He was brought down in the building’s elevator and swiftly lifted onto a stretcher, but family, friends, and neighbors were waiting. They pounded on the glass and screamed, “Kill him!” And that’s precisely what they tried to do.

As the suspect was brought out, the awaiting horde pounced, literally leaping onto the stretcher and landing punch after punch, ripping his shirt in the process. EMS tried to shield the attacks but it was no use; all they could do was attempt to rush him through the crowd.

In the end, both the cops and the paramedics were able to shove the suspected killer into the back of the ambulance, but not before he was struck several more times. The group then banged their closed fists on the vehicle before it sped away.

“You killed my daughter,” Williams hollered in pain. “Please kill him!”

Sources close to the investigation report that the perpetrator was caught dragging Yazmeen’s body on surveillance video from a wheelchair before dumping it outside of 207 East 27th St. Yazmeen was found on Friday evening after people in the area began smelling a foul odor.

“I walked by and turned around; there were flies swarming all over it. And I saw what looked like a ribcage,” Rian Robbins, a resident, said. “They were cleaning out the building, so I was like maybe it’s some old thing they threw out.”