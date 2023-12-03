Quantcast
Cop hospitalized after man drives into him with moped on the Upper West Side

3274-23 Assault 20 Pct 11-30-23
Police are searching for a moped driver who hospitalized an Upper Manhattan cop last month, authorities said.
NYPD

According to police sources, a cop from the 20th Precinct was attempting to arrest a man for stealing a moped on Riverside Drive and West 83rd Street at around 2:25 p.m. on Nov. 30 when the vehicular assault took place.

Police say another man driving a moped rammed into the cop in order to stop the arrest. Both suspects were able to make their getaway, with the driver zooming away northbound on Riverside Drive while the other individual fled on foot into Riverside Park.

The injured cop, who police have not named, was rushed to Mount Sinai hospital where he was diagnosed with a broken leg.

Police on Sunday released surveillance images of both suspects in hopes the public will be able to identify them, allowing the NYPD to apprehend the pair.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips

All calls are strictly confidential. 

Dean Moses

Dean Moses is the Breaking News Editor at amNewYork Metro and resident photographer. He covers NYPD, crime, homelessness, and anything breaking news.

