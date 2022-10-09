Six subway brutes beat, stab teenager waiting for 6 train in Midtown: cops

Six subway brutes who beat and stabbed a teenager waiting for the 6 train in Midtown on Saturday afternoon remain at large, police reported.

The NYPD released images of the suspects sought for the attack, which occurred at 4:22 p.m. on Oct. 8 at the Lexington Avenue-51st Street station on the 6 line.

According to police, the 17-year-old male victim entered the system at the corner of East 53rd Street and Lexington Avenue, then walked to the uptown 6 train platform, where he waited for a train.

Shortly after arriving there, authorities said, the band of six suspects arrived on the scene and approached the teenager. Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives learned that the victim knew his attackers.

Police said the mob then repeatedly punched and kicked the victim about the head and body. Seconds later, law enforcement sources noted, one of the suspects pulled out a knife and stabbed the teenager multiple times about the body.

Following the bloody assault, cops reported, the perpetrators fled out of the station to parts unknown.

The incident was reported to the 17th Precinct and NYPD Transit District 4. EMS rushed the teenager to Weill Cornell Medical Center, where he received multiple staples to close his wounds. He’s reportedly in stable condition.

Police said the suspects were all male who wore black hooded sweatshirts and jackets, black pants and surgical masks.

Anyone with information regarding the assault or the suspects’ whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.