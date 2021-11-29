Suspect nabbed in deadly East Harlem shooting with possible gang connection

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives collared a 22-year-old man this weekend in connection with a deadly shooting in East Harlem that may have been gang-related, law enforcement sources said.

Police took Jamel Richardson, 22, into custody at his 5th Avenue residence in Harlem on Nov. 27 for allegedly pulling the trigger on Jayquann Francis, 23, at the corner of East 110th Street and Madison Avenue back on Nov. 14.

Sources familiar with the investigation said Richardson was positively identified as the shooter through video surveillance footage taken near the scene, and the work of homicide detectives.

Francis was gunned down at the East Harlem intersection at about 7:41 p.m. on Nov. 14. Officers from the 23rd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found him unconscious and unresponsive with a bullet wound to his head.

EMS rushed Francis to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to court records, Richardson was scheduled to appear in New York Criminal Court on Monday for arraignment on charges including murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.