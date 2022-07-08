Suspect sought for punching man at Upper West Side subway station

Police are looking for a suspect who assaulted a man at an Upper West Side subway station.

According to the NYPD, at 10:25 p.m. on July 6 a 65-year-old man was getting off a northbound 1 train at the 72nd Street subway station when he was approached from behind by an unknown man. The man punched the victim in the back, and when the victim turned around to confront him, the suspect punched the victim in the face.

The suspect, who was in the company of an unknown woman, boarded a northbound 2 train when it arrived at the station. The victim followed the pair in a separate 2 train car, and all three exited at the Central Park North–110th Street station. The victim attempted to follow the two, who were last seen walking eastbound on West 110 Street.

The victim sustained bruising to his face but refused medical attention upon reporting the incident to the police.

The NYPD released video of the suspects taken from outside 11 West 110th Street:

The suspect is described as a 25-year-old man with a light complexion, a medium build and long black hair in a bun, standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue baseball hat, a white t-shirt, black shorts and black sneakers. The woman with the suspect is described as 25-year-old woman with a light complexion, a thin build and long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a red tank top, black shorts, black sneakers and pushing a white suitcase.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.