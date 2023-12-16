Teen stabbed to death in bloody Flatiron District homicide: cops

One teenager is dead and another is behind bars after a brutal, bloody stabbing turned a Friday night on the town in the Flatiron District into the scene of a horrific homicide, police said.

The bloodshed occurred near the corner of East 26th Street and Park Avenue South at about 10:41 p.m. on Dec. 15, authorities reported.

According to police sources, 18-year-old Denzel Bimpey, of the Bronx, had been stabbed multiple times in the chest, shoulder, and forearm. EMS rushed the victim to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:26 p.m. Friday.

While authorities report that they are still investigating what exactly led to the gruesome attack, they believe two people of interest fled northbound on Park Avenue.

Officers from the 13th Precinct responded to the incident and cordoned off the blood-soaked crime scene while the investigation unfolded. They worked as Bimpey’s blood stained the concrete and dripped down the revolving doors where the assault occurred.

After canvassing the nearby area, police say they were able to catch up with one of the suspects, cuffing a 19-year-old man. He is being questioned at the 13th Precinct. Charges were still pending as of early Saturday morning.

Police say they are still looking into whether a second suspect also participated in the deadly attack.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.