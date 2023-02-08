Big Apple Buzz | Alec Baldwin spotted in NYC after involuntary manslaughter charge, Priceless joins ‘Gladys’ and more

Several hours after he was charged with involuntary manslaughter for the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the set of “Rust” in 2021 in New Mexico, Alec Baldwin was spotted walking solo into Zero Bond in NoHo on Jan. 31. The private members-only club has been frequented by A-list celebs such as Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian, and Michael Rubin….

BFFs George Clooney and Brad Pitt continued filming their upcoming thriller “Wolves in Chinatown” on Feb. 6. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the movie revolves around two lone wolf fixers (Pitt and Clooney) who are assigned to perform the same job. In this particular scene, the duo seemed to be engaged in conflict with co-star Austin Adams, whose costume consisted of a pair of briefs, socks and sneakers. There is no word on when the Apple project will be released. Pitt has also been spotted filming in Harlem……..

The Fifteen Percent Pledge gala took place on Feb. 4 at the New York Public Library on Fifth Avenue. The second annual event’s purpose is to encourage retailers to stock Black-owned brands in proportion to population data, according to Vanity Fair. This year’s gala presented fashion icon Bethann Hardison with the Pioneer Award. Not only was Hardison one of the first Black models to walk the runway, but she also owned her own modeling and talent agency. A documentary about her, titled “Invisible Beauty,” recently premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. The fashionable crowd included Veronica Webb, a pregnant Hannah Bronfman and Ashley Graham…..

Elysian, an international luxury lifestyle brand created to inspire and reflect the interests of women, will launch the inaugural Catwalk Fur Baby fundraiser on Feb. 10 at Sony Hall, kicking off New York Fashion Week 2023, hosted by Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin. Catwalk Fur Baby will pair designers, models, rescue animals and charities together for a morning of passion with a purpose. Ten models – wearing outfits designed by fashion designers Marc Bouwer, Malan Breton, Anne Fontaine, Nicole Miller and Victor de Souza – will each grace the runway with a four-legged companion, and a panel of celebrity judges headed by Fern Mallis with Carol Alt and Karen Abercrombie will hand out awards to animal welfare organizations paired with each model-and-pet team. ……

Priceless sings the music of the legendary Gladys Knight with songs from Roz Live Musical Tribute to “GLADYS” at 54 Below in midtown Manhattan on 2/17. This exciting show features tunes like “Midnight Train To Georgia,” “Love Over Board,” “I Heard It Through The Grapevine,” and “Neither One Of Us.” Priceless and her powerful soulful voice bring back precious memories to her listeners as they become reminiscent of a sweeter time. She also invites the audience to join her in a sing-a-long. Writer/producer Roz says in song and verse “GLADYS” tells the story of Gladys Knight, the Pips, and their tireless road to success against all odds. The show is under the musical direction of Daryl Johnson and features Lance Officer, Basdeo McLeod and Tyrice Harrell as the Pips, with Thomas Gooding on bass, Glenn D. Gibson Sr. on guitar and Abdul Wasi on drums……

We Hear

Ina Garten is a big fan of Buvette New York. After recently dining at the Grove Street restaurant, the Barefoot Contessa tweeted, “The Tarte Tatin” was amazing too!” She added she was still dreaming about the lunch she had @buvettenyc. “Who knew there was something called a Waffle Sandwich with a fried egg, bacon and maple syrup?” “OMG!”…..

Four shows have been added to the Jerry Seinfeld Residency at the Beacon Theatre! Due to high demand, tickets are now on-sale for May 6, 7 pm and 9:30 pm and June 3, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. performances…..

Sightings

Kristin Davis and Evan Handler are filming season two of “And Just Like That” on Feb. 6 in Manhattan……

“Selling Sunset’s” Chrishell Stause at the American Heart Association Red Dress Collection Fashion Show in Manhattan on Feb. 1…..