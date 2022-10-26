Grand Central Holiday Fair to return this season after two-year hiatus

For the first time in two years, the Grand Central Holiday Fair is returning to the city with dozens of vendors to shop from.

The Grand Central Holiday Fair is the longest-running indoor holiday fair in New York City. Presented by SL Green Realty Corp and AmericanGreetings.com, the fair will run for six weeks starting on Nov. 14 at Vanderbilt Hall, located at 89 E 42nd Street.

“Just a few months ago we announced new tenants coming to Grand Central, including the well-known City Winery, and today we are happy to announce the return of the Grand Central Holiday Fair,” said Catherine Rinaldi, President of Metro-North Railroad and Interim President of the Long Island Rail Road. “We are thrilled to bring back this enjoyable New York holiday tradition, which showcases the skilled craftsmanship of local vendors and is a sign of New York’s continuing retail recovery.”

This year’s fair will feature dozens of local vendors and small businesses that focus on quality craftsmanship and products that are made right here in New York as well as in the rest of the United States. The vendors will sell a variety of items, including original artwork, jewelry, home décor, self-care products, men’s and women’s clothing and accessories, holiday keepsakes and several handcrafted goods.

The Holiday Fair will run from Nov. 14 through Dec. 24 and will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The fair will be open on Christmas Eve from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will be closed for Thanksgiving.

For more information and to stay up to date with the Grand Central Holiday Fair, visit www. grandcentralterminal.com/ holiday-fair and follow Grand Central Terminal on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.