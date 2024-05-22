Tinu: The ultimate fashionista and philanthropist redefining New York City’s style scene

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

In the electric hum of New York City, one name stands out with a blend of sophistication and edge—Tinu. A multifaceted icon, Tinu’s influence spans across music, fashion, photography, and philanthropy, making her a force to be reckoned with.

The Many Faces of Tinu

Born in Brooklyn and raised in Nigeria, Tinu’s journey has been anything but ordinary. Her eclectic background shaped her into a versatile artist and entrepreneur. She attended NYU’s Stern School of Business but her passion for the arts led her to a successful international modeling career and the production of Billboard-charting music albums.

Fashion Forward

Tinu’s impeccable style has caught the eye of Essence, the New York Times, and Vogue. Her keen eye for design, coupled with an entrepreneurial spirit, led to the creation of her successful accessory collection, reflecting her bold and unique personality.

Shoeholics Club™: A Movement

Tinu’s love for shoes birthed the Shoeholics Club™ and the viral “Shoeholic” music video, transforming the term into a pop culture phenomenon. She launched Shoeholics magazine, the first shoe-themed publication globally, carving out a new niche in fashion publishing as the publisher, Editor-In-Chief, and Creative Director.

Beyond Fashion: A Heart of Gold

Tinu’s philanthropic efforts, particularly her support of the Mag Gala, underscore her commitment to giving back. Her dedication to empowering women is a cornerstone of her charitable work, making her a beacon of hope and inspiration.

A Life Well-Traveled

When not revolutionizing the fashion world or contributing to charitable causes, Tinu indulges in her love for travel. Her global journeys inspire her designs, and her shoe and doll collections reflect her diverse interests.

The Ultimate Renaissance Woman

Tinu is a trailblazer who redefines the modern-day renaissance woman. Her journey from Brooklyn to the international stage is a testament to her resilience, creativity, and unyielding spirit. In New York City’s ever-changing fashion and cultural landscape, Tinu is a dazzling thread, weaving together beauty, philanthropy, and a dedication to her craft. She is not just a style icon; she is a symbol of living passionately and giving generously.

Follow her on IG @tinuonline.