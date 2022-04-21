Three crooks sought for stealing $450K worth of rings from Midtown jewelry store

The NYPD is looking for a trio who robbed a Midtown jewelry store earlier this month.

According to police, at 2:55 p.m. on April 7 two unknown women and one unknown man entered a jewelry store located at 55 West 47th Street. After the 33-year-old male store employee went into a back room, one of the women behind the counter and removed 112 white and yellow gold diamond rings and placed them into a bag while the man and the other woman acted as lookouts.

The suspects then fled the store and went into the 47th–50th Streets–Rockefeller Center station and took a southbound F train. The rings that were stolen are valued at approximately $450,000.

The NYPD released photos and a video of the suspects taken from nearby surveillance footage:

All three suspects are described as Hispanic. The first suspect who stood watch, described as a 40-50-year-old female with a medium build and standing 5 feet 8 inches tall, was last seen wearing a tan/grey sweater and a gray knit cap. The second suspect, who stole the rings, described as a 25-35-year-old female, was wearing a black baseball cap and a purple-and-white tie-dye “HOLLISTER” sweatshirt. The third suspect, described as a 30-40-year-old man with a slim build and standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall, was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and jeans with a grey baseball cap.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.