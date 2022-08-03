Two men killed by driver jumping curb in Inwood crash on dangerous strip

Two pedestrians were killed and five more people were injured in a head-on collision that led to one driver jumping the curb at a dangerous Inwood street early Wednesday morning, according to police.

The 31-year-old and 32-year-old men were fatally struck by a driver after the motorist collided with another driver and jumped the curb on Sherman Avenue near W. 207th Street just after 4 a.m. on Aug. 3, according to police and witness footage from the scene.

One driver in a BMW sedan was heading north on Sherman Avenue when the operator collided with a Subaru sedan driver heading south, police said.

The BMW driver reportedly veered into the oncoming lane and hit the other vehicle, CBS New York reported, but a police spokesperson couldn’t confirm that detail.

The Subaru driver careened into unoccupied parked cars before mounting the sidewalk and hitting the two pedestrians.

Paramedics brought the 31-year-old man to NewYork-Presbyterian Allen Hospital and the 32-year-old to Harlem Hospital, where they were both pronounced dead.

Five other people were injured in the crash, but they are in stable condition, according to an NYPD spokesperson.

The drivers of both vehicles stayed on the scene but police have not made any arrests.

Video footage posted on the Citizen App shows mangled cars, including the Subaru remaining on the sidewalk.

The Subaru’s license plate has been caught speeding in a school zone and blowing a red light in the Bronx on Jan. 19, according to state records collected by the website How’s My Driving NY. The BMW’s plates could not immediately be obtained.

Sherman Avenue is a roadway that has been known to city officials to be dangerous for years.

There have been a whopping 55 crashes injuring 72 people at the intersection of W. 207th over the past 11 years, including 40 people inside cars, 29 pedestrians, three cyclists, according to city data visualized by the website Crash Mapper.

There have been nearly 100 crashes during that timeframe when taking just one block in each direction into account on Sherman Avenue, injuring 136 and killing one person in a car at the junction of W. 204th Street.

The Department of Transportation, in an effort to make the thoroughfare safer, cut two of four vehicle lanes on the two-way street in 2015, adding unprotected bike lanes and dedicated left turns.

The turning lanes switch sides on both approaches to the intersection and again mid-block along the stretch of Sherman Avenue where the crash happened.