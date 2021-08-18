Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A long-running art fair in the heart of Greenwich Village will return this September after a pandemic pause in 2020.

The Washington Square Outdoor Art Exhibit, which has taken place in the park for 90 years, will return on Labor Day Weekend and the weekend after, giving villagers a chance to take in original works by over 50 artists at the free event.

The fair dates back to 1931 when iconic artists and friends Jackson Pollock and William De Kooning, in need of some extra cash, hauled a few pieces of art to Washington Square Park to sell to anyone who would buy. Throughout the years, the fair became a beloved tradition held twice a year in early fall and spring.

The fair, which will feature paintings, jewelry, ceramics, woodworking, glassworks, and ceramics, is a juried show, which organizers say is to ensure the best work is presented. All artists in the show will be entered into award categories including ‘best in show.’

The fair will be held just outside of the park, on University Place between Waverly Place and East 11th Street, from noon to 6 p.m. For more information, visit wsoae.org.