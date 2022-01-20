Quantcast
Manhattan

Two West Village sweet shops to celebrate National Peanut Butter Day with specialty doughnut this weekend

Photos courtesy of Skippy

Peanut butter lovers unite!

In honor of National Peanut Butter Day on Jan. 24, New York City’s The Doughnut Project and Ovenly are partnering with SKIPPY® Peanut Butter to create a peanut butter fan’s dream treat: the Triple Peanut Butter Doughnut.

Photo courtesy of Skippy

This doughnut is a classic fried doughnut made with SKIPPY® Peanut Butter, stuffed with a delicious peanut butter cream filling, and topped with a peanut butter glaze and Ovenly Salted Peanut Butter Cookie Crumbles. This doughnut will only be available from Jan. 21-23 and cost $5.75 each.

Those who wish to chow down on the Triple Peanut Butter Doughnut can head to The Doughnut Project, located at 10 Morton Street, or Ovenly’s West Village shop, located at 523 Hudson Street.

Photo courtesy of Skippy

