Woman sought for shoving and critically injuring senior on Chelsea sidewalk

Manhattan detectives are looking for the public’s help in finding the suspect who shoved an 87-year-old woman to the sidewalk in Chelsea last week, leaving the victim critically injured.

On Saturday night, the NYPD released video footage of the female suspect involved in the attack, which occurred at 8:25 p.m. on March 10 in the vicinity of West 28th Street and 8th Avenue.

According to law enforcement sources, the suspect approached the octogenarian from behind and shoved her, causing the victim to fall to the sidewalk and hit her head.

The attacker then fled on foot westbound along West 28th Street toward 9th Avenue.

The incident was reported to the 10th Precinct. EMS rushed the victim to a local hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Cops described the suspect as a woman with a light complexion and long dark-colored hair, who was last seen wearing a black jacket a white skirt/dress, black leggings and dark-colored shoes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.