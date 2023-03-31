CityPickle, New York City’s first pickleball club, is bringing pickleball courts to Central Park’s Wollman Rink.

Starting April 7 through October, when the ice rink returns, pickleball-enthusiast and pickleball-curious New Yorkers can reserve one of the 14 dedicated courts for open play and lessons.

Cofounders and longtime friends Erica Desai and Mary Cannon started CityPickle in 2021 to fill a gap in New York City. After discovering pickleball on separate vacation trips during the pandemic, they returned to New York City and quickly found out there were only two dedicated pickleball courts in Manhattan.

“When we came back to New York, keen to play, we realized that there aren’t any courts,” Cannon said. “There are way too many New Yorkers and way too few pickleball courts.”

Both Desai and Cannon have played tennis for many years, but fell in love with pickleball instantaneously, drawn by the sport’s accessibility and adaptability for people of different athletic abilities. The sport is a cross between tennis, badminton, and ping pong, and is played on a badminton-sized court. Pickleball is typically played with four people, much like doubles tennis. The players use paddles, which are smaller than tennis racquets.

“The thing about pickleball is that it’s very easy to learn,” Desai said. “Everyone can pick up a paddle and maybe in 20 minutes or so, understand the rules and have a basic sense of the game to be able to play.”

CityPickle debuted its brand as a pop up in Hudson Yards in October 2022 and was a smash hit. Following the pop up, CityPickle hopped, skipped, and jumped to John F. Kennedy Airport’s TWA Hotel, where CityPickle opened the country’s first pickleball airport court. CityPickle will be opening its first indoor location, with four pickleball courts, a full bar, and restaurant, this spring at 44th Rd. and 10th St. in Long Island City.

“We’re always open to new pop up opportunities because we love to bring pickleball to New Yorkers,” Desai said. “We’re really excited to have that permanent space in New York.”