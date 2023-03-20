Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Brooklyn

Two teens cuffed in connection to deadly Brooklyn triple stabbing

By Posted on
Brooklyn triple stabbing scene
Police guard the scene on Knickerbocker Ave. in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn where three men were stabbed, including one fatally, on March 18, 2023.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

 

Cops cuffed two teens in connection to a triple stabbing in Brooklyn Saturday that left one man dead and two others seriously wounded.

The slaying took place at around 3:09 a.m. on March 18 in front of a shuttered business at 107 Knickerbocker Ave. in the East Williamsburg Industrial Park.

Cops say two suspects — 19-year-old Joan Chicaiza and an unidentified 17-year-old — were arrested and charged in connection to the incident. Chicaiza, of Queens, is charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon while the minor is charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and three counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

Early Saturday, officers received a 911 call of an assault in progress and arrived to find two of the victims at the location: 24-year-old Diego Ramirez, who was stabbed in the neck, and a not-yet-identified 26-year-old who suffered a stab wound to his torso.

Blood stains the sidewalk in front of 107 Knickerbocker Ave.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

EMS rushed both victims to Elmhurst Hospital, where the 24-year-old man was pronounced dead. The 26-year-old was last reported to be in critical condition, also at Elmhurst Hospital.

Detectives later learned that a third individual involved in the attack, a 21-year-old man, walked into Wyckoff Heights Medical Center with stab wounds to his torso. He remains hospitalized there in serious but stable condition, police said.

Police sources did not disclose a possible motive that led to the deadly stabbing, but the Daily News reported that the blowout occurred after the two teens crashed a family party.

About the Author

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC