Two teens cuffed in connection to deadly Brooklyn triple stabbing

Cops cuffed two teens in connection to a triple stabbing in Brooklyn Saturday that left one man dead and two others seriously wounded.

The slaying took place at around 3:09 a.m. on March 18 in front of a shuttered business at 107 Knickerbocker Ave. in the East Williamsburg Industrial Park.

Cops say two suspects — 19-year-old Joan Chicaiza and an unidentified 17-year-old — were arrested and charged in connection to the incident. Chicaiza, of Queens, is charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon while the minor is charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and three counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

Early Saturday, officers received a 911 call of an assault in progress and arrived to find two of the victims at the location: 24-year-old Diego Ramirez, who was stabbed in the neck, and a not-yet-identified 26-year-old who suffered a stab wound to his torso.

EMS rushed both victims to Elmhurst Hospital, where the 24-year-old man was pronounced dead. The 26-year-old was last reported to be in critical condition, also at Elmhurst Hospital.

Detectives later learned that a third individual involved in the attack, a 21-year-old man, walked into Wyckoff Heights Medical Center with stab wounds to his torso. He remains hospitalized there in serious but stable condition, police said.

Police sources did not disclose a possible motive that led to the deadly stabbing, but the Daily News reported that the blowout occurred after the two teens crashed a family party.