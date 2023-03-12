Man stabbed during Upper East Side subway scuffle: cops

Cops are looking for the assailant who stabbed a man during a scuffle on a subway platform over the weekend.

Authorities say the fight broke out at 12:20 a.m. on Saturday inside the 59th Street-Lexington Avenue subway station, where a 30-year-old man got into an argument with four unknown men while waiting for a southbound 4 train.

A physical altercation allegedly ensued, during which one of the four men stabbed the victim in the torso with a knife.

The attackers fled out of the subway station in an unknown direction and the victim was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Police released security camera footage of the suspects Sunday.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.