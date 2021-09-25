Deadly night in Queens: Two men shot dead within an hour

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Queens detectives are probing two separate, deadly shootings that occurred in less than a hour’s time on Friday night.

A 20-year-old man died after being shot multiple times in front of a home near the corner of 102nd Road and 84th Street in Ozone Park at about 10:46 p.m. on Sept. 24.

Officers from the 102nd Precinct responded to the location after receiving a 911 call about the shooting, but learned that the victim had been taken by private means to Jamaica Hospital.

Law enforcement sources said the victim suffered gunshot wounds to the torso and left leg, but died at the hospital while undergoing treatment. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

Sources familiar with the investigation learned that the shooter, described only as a Black man, shot at the victim at the location before taking off inside a black four-door sedan. The motive remains unknown at this time.

Detectives attempted to question the victim before he died, but sources familiar with the case said he was uncooperative till the end.

Less than an hour later, cops said, two men were shot near the Astoria Houses, a public housing complex at 30-06 Astoria Blvd., at about 11:10 p.m. on Sept. 24.

According to authorities, Anthony Edwards, 31, who lived at the complex, and a 30-year-old man were standing in front of the location when the suspect walked up to them and began firing.

Police said Edwards took two bullets to the face. The second victim then bolted from the scene on foot, but the shooter gave chase.

Cops reported that the gunman fired a shot which struck the second victim in the groin several blocks away, in front of 4-05 Astoria Blvd.

Police said the gunman, described only as a Black man in a gray hooded sweatshirt, fled the location on foot in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 114th Precinct responded to the incident. EMS rushed Edwards to Mount Sinai Queens hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The second victim was brought to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition, police said.

So far, no arrests have been made in either case, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shootings can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.